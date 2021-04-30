Germany charges man with fundraising for Islamic State group

German prosecutors have charged an Iraqi immigrant with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations that he raised thousands of dollars for the Islamic State group. Federal prosecutors said Friday that the man was arrested in early January on Germany’s border with Switzerland as he allegedly was headed to link up with the organization. They say the suspect came to Germany from Iraq in 2016. The German prosecutors allege he wanted to travel to the Mideast to take part in “armed jihad,” but Islamic State members told him to stay in Germany to raise funds. Prosecutors say he transferred at least $12,000 in multiple transactions last year to the group in Syria and Lebanon.