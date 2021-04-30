Germany pledges to adjust climate law after court verdict

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Friday announced that it will swiftly adjust its law aiming to curb climate change. Germany’s Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that existing legislation places an unfair burden on younger generations. The court ordered the government to set clear goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions after 2030. The verdict was a victory for campaigners, who had argued that the measures put forward so far are insufficient to meet the Paris climate accord’s goal. Spokesman Steffen Seibert said the government will try to propose a law before Germany elects a new parliament in September.