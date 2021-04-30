Governor approves limiting sex change on birth certificates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill requiring a person to have gender reassignment surgery before changing the sex marker on their birth certificate. Republican bill sponsor Sen. Carl Glimm says the state health department overstepped its authority in changing the designation on a birth certificate from “sex” to “gender” and then in setting rules for how it could be changed. He said birth certificates contain vital statistics and should be based on the facts at the time of birth. Opponents say the measure targets already marginalized transgender people in Montana and that less than half of transgender people undergo surgery.