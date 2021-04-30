La Crosse Area Builders Association hosts home show in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Builders Association is holding a home show at the Omni Center in Onalaska this weekend.

It began Friday at 4 p.m.

The La Crosse Area Builders Association is celebrating 50 years as an association this year. The home show is something that has been around since the 80's.

Tena Bailey, the executive director of the La Crosse Area Builders Association, said they weren't able to hold it last year because of COVID so are very excited to be back this year.

Bailey said their goal is to bring in many different vendors.

"If you're looking for siding, if you're looking for roofing, if you're looking for something interior, re-doing your kitchen, if you're looking to finance or insure your new home, and everything in between, we try to have every possible vendor for your home," said Bailey.

She said it's an opportunity for people to talk to all of those vendors in just one place. When it comes to your home, she understands how important it is to take care of it.

"That's really what it comes down to is meeting someone and feeling comfortable with that person that you are going to have do your project. This is your home. It's your biggest investment. Make sure you find the person that you feel comfortable with, that you want to do this project at your house," said Bailey.

Not only is it a home show, but she said they wanted to make it fun too. They are offering wine and beer tasting Friday and Saturday as well as coffee tasting on Saturday. On Sunday, Family Day, they are offering ice cream and coffee tasting as well as crafts for kids as well.

Friday they will be open 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.