La Crosse man gets 12 year federal prison sentence on drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A 12-year prison sentence was handed down to a La Crosse man after his conviction on drug distribution and gun possession charges.

In federal court in Madison, Judge William Conley sentenced Kong Vang for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Vang pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

The charges came about after police got information in July 2020 that Vang and his girlfriend Pader Yang, were selling the drugs out of their La Crosse residence. Surveillance by police showed people coming and going from the residence.

Vang was also on state supervision for previous drug and gun charges.

Based on those two items, police went in and searched the home. Inside they found in a bedroom safe four loaded handguns, 254 grams of meth, marijuana, and $12,000 in cash. They later found another loaded firearm in the bedroom along with ammunition and other drugs throughout the residence.

Based on the investigation and evidence, authorities believed Vang was a "pound to kilo level methamphetamine dealer" according to federal prosecutors.

Pader Yang pleaded guilty in February to the same drug distribution crime as Vang. She is scheduled for sentencing in federal court on May 11.