Ladell Betts takes step back in time with return to Hawkeyes

Ladell Betts says the Iowa football program is the same as he remembers it 20 years ago when he was wrapping up his college career. Betts is the Hawkeyes’ new running backs coach. He says he hasn’t had any difficulty learning the offense because most of the plays are the same. Betts is the program’s No. 2 career rusher and he went on to play nine seasons in the NFL. Betts, who is Black, said he followed last summer’s reports about racial tension inside the program and wouldn’t have taken the job if he didn’t believe in Kirk Ferentz’s leadership.