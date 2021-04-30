Logan High School students hosting shoe drive for those in need

(WXOW) - La Crosse Logan High School students who are part of the Interact Club will host a shoe drive next week to benefit Soles4Souls.

The drive takes place from May 3rd through May 9th from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Logan High School in the main entrance.

All shoes are welcome for donations. The group is looking to collect over 1,000 pairs of shoes. Newer shoes will be donated to those in need while other pairs will be repurposed.

Soles4Souls looks to turn these unwanted shoes and clothes into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste.

Logan High School is located 1500 Ranger Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601.