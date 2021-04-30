Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse resumes Mass

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After more than a year, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse plans to resume Mass inside its chapel next month.

On Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays beginning May 9, Mass is celebrated at 12:15 p.m. inside St. Francis Chapel on the second floor of the hospital.

It had been suspended in April 2020 due to COVID-19.

“While the chapel doors have always been open for prayer and meditation during the pandemic,” says Father Honoré Kombo, Priest Chaplain at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, “we are delighted to celebrate Mass once again with those seeking the healing grace of the Eucharistic and willing to participate to live Mass.”

Seating is limited and those attending must follow MCHS safety protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing. A mask will be provided if a visitor doesn't have one.