Mystery in the International Friendship gardens

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Riverside Park's International Friendship gardens added a place for chess, a stone table board in the Dubna, Russia garden.

It also comes with a mystery. Who provided the wonderful chess pieces that adorn the board?

An anonymous gift recently appeared. Someone hand painted a full chess set on flat stones, placing them in their rank and file positions, and leaving them for all to enjoy.

The game of kings, for everyone and anyone to play, all made possible by a mystery person.

You can enjoy chess or a stroll through the beauty of the International gardens, open daily and free of charge.