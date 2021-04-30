Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax has apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems for airing false allegations that he manipulating voting machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump. Eric Coomer, security director for Dominion, subsequently dropped the conservative news network from a defamation lawsuit. In a statement, Newsmax said there was no evidence that accusations by the Trump campaign and supporters against Coomer were true. In fact, Newsmax told its viewers flatly that many states contested by Trump had conducted recounts and audits, and all of their vote tallies were certified as accurate.