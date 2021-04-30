North Macedonia looks to Chinese vaccine to revive program

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has received a shipment of 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine following major delays in the country’s start-and-stop coronavirus immunization program. The small Balkan country has struggled with supply shortages, and less than 3% of the population has received a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines. The Sinopharm vaccines arrived Friday from neighboring Serbia in refrigerated trucks. North Macedonia’s health minister says another 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected in May. The current daily COVID-19 mortality rate in North Macedonia is approximately three times higher than the European Union average.