Omni Center to host Beer and Brewery Collectibles Show

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Are you looking for that one piece of beer or brewery memorabilia to complete your collection?

The National Association Breweriana Advertising is hosting a Collectors Show at the Onalaska Omni Center on Saturday, May 1 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

The event will include raffles, appraisals of items, and the opportunity to purchase beer and brewery merchandise.

Paul Nelson, the show's organizer, commented on the wide range of merchandise the event offers.

"It can range from small items like coasters and glasses to large outdoor signs and it can be anything in-between," Nelson said. "It all depends on what people have space for and what their particular interest is."

Nelson also added that multiple years of history that can be found in items featured at the show.

"We'll have items anywhere from the late 1800's to things current today. So we're looking at roughly 130 years worth of items," said Nelson.

To learn more information on The National Association Breweriana Advertising, you can visit their website.