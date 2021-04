Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can’t envision any scenario in which he’d deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers. ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Gutekunst responded to the report by saying that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.” The 49ers asked the Packers about Rodgers but were turned away and wound up picking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.