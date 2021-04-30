Police video shows officers’ use of force after traffic stop

Police in western Michigan have released bodycam video showing officers arresting three men suspected of littering in a parking lot, and punching and wrestling one of them to the ground after he tried to flee from his vehicle. The videos from March 26 were posted Thursday to the Grand Rapids police Facebook page following requests under the Freedom of Information Act. Police say four guns were recovered during the traffic stop. In one video, the driver of the car that was stopped repeatedly refuses orders to step from the vehicle before lunging toward the passenger door where he is wrestled to the ground by other officers. One officer can be seen punching the man around his face and head as another tells him to “stop resisting.”