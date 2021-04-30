Police watchdog says officer’s actions were dangerous

SEATTLE (AP) — A police watchdog agency released a report saying a Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer’s demonstrations violated department policies to protect life and safety. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests nationwide, including in Seattle. The Office of Police Accountability received a total of 19,000 complaints involving the demonstrations. In a report released Friday, the agency said the officer’s actions were dangerous, ill-advised and undermined public trust in the police department. Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz did not immediately comment on the report.