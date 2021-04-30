Powerful quake hits off northern Japan, no tsunami risk

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, shaking buildings in Tokyo but there was no risk of a tsunami. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of 36 miles. The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan, the area devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that left about 20,000 people dead. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants.