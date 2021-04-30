Report: Boris Johnson’s phone number was online for 15 years

LONDON (AP) — The British government has downplayed allegations of a security risk after it was reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cellphone number was openly available on the internet for 15 years. Celebrity website Popbitch revealed that the number was on a think tank press release from 2006, when Johnson was an opposition lawmaker. On Friday, the number appeared to no longer be in use. The U.K.’s Home Office minister insisted the prime minister “knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security.” But a former national security adviser said a widely available number could be used for eavesdropping by hostile nations “and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.”