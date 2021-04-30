Rural Caledonia man arrested after standoff

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Houston County Sheriff's Office said that one man is arrested after a standoff with authorities Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Sheriff Mark Inglett said they received a 911 call from a woman who said she had her life threatened by a man with a firearm. She was able to get away safely to call authorities.

Sheriff's deputies and Caledonia Police officers went to the rural Caledonia location where the woman said the threats occurred.

Their initial attempts to speak to the man were unsuccessful. They then surrounded the property and called the Winona County Emergency Response Team.

After several hours of failing to make contact with the man, the team went in with Winona County's emergency response vehicle.

Around 8 p.m., Sheriff Inglett said that James Mitchell Forrester, 36, was safely taken into custody.

He's held in the Houston County Jail on felony assault charges.

Another man, William Ray Johnson III, 34, was also taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge related to interference with the scene according to the sheriff's office.