Selfie studio to open this weekend in Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A new business is opening in Trempealeau on Saturday and it's unlike any other...it's a selfie studio.

Selfie Central is an interactive selfie studio that offers a variety of photo backgrounds and props to help capture the perfect picture.

But what even is a selfie studio?

"There's a lot of people who love to take selfies. There are a lot of people who are not comfortable taking a picture of themselves, they might just not have the confidence or really not interested in what they look like," Owner of Selfie Central Carla Stetzer said. "But here it's a safe place to take photos, it's a fun place to take photos, where you don't have to be posed."

The studio is equipped with over 15 selfie rooms; including a banana room, a cats and dogs room, a retro record room, and even a full-sized ballpit.

Stetzer says her business is about more than getting a few extra Instagram likes.

"Selfies have become kind of the new wave of social media.. but I think that selfies have turned into a movement of confidence," Stetzer said. "Saying 'Yes, here I am, here's what I have to offer and feel proud about it."

Selfie Central is located on Highway 35 just outside of Trempealeau. For more information on Selfie Central visit their website.