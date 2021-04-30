Skip to Content

Selfie studio to open this weekend in Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - A new business is opening in Trempealeau on Saturday and it's unlike any other...it's a selfie studio.

Selfie Central is an interactive selfie studio that offers a variety of photo backgrounds and props to help capture the perfect picture.

But what even is a selfie studio?

"There's a lot of people who love to take selfies. There are a lot of people who are not comfortable taking a picture of themselves, they might just not have the confidence or really not interested in what they look like," Owner of Selfie Central Carla Stetzer said. "But here it's a safe place to take photos, it's a fun place to take photos, where you don't have to be posed."

The studio is equipped with over 15 selfie rooms; including a banana room, a cats and dogs room, a retro record room, and even a full-sized ballpit.

Stetzer says her business is about more than getting a few extra Instagram likes.

"Selfies have become kind of the new wave of social media.. but I think that selfies have turned into a movement of confidence," Stetzer said. "Saying 'Yes, here I am, here's what I have to offer and feel proud about it."

Selfie Central is located on Highway 35 just outside of Trempealeau. For more information on Selfie Central visit their website.

Dani Smith

News Producer

