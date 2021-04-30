Kinzinger goes to Texas in search of anti-Trump Republicans

MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — Adam Kinzinger has come to Texas to hunt unicorns. The Illinois congressman is looking for Republicans who, like him, see former President Donald Trump as a scourge on their party and a threat to democracy. Kinzinger met with one sympathetic Republican, former President George W. Bush, on his first day in the state this week. And on the second, he had lunch with congressional candidate Michael Wood, the only openly anti-Trump Republican on the crowded ballot for Saturday’s special election for a seat in Congress. As the fight over the future of the Republican Party rages, Kinzinger’s nascent political organization is betting he can prove there are Republican voters willing to move past Trump.