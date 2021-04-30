UN envoy: Myanmar military faces demands for democracy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. envoy for Myanmar says the strong united demand for democracy by its people has created “unexpected difficulties” for the military in consolidating power after the February coup and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill. Christine Schraner Burgener said in remarks to a closed Security Council meeting Friday obtained by AP that her meetings in the region “compounded” her concern that the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating in all areas. She pointed to a resurgence of fighting in ethnic areas, more poor people losing jobs, and civil servants protesting the coup and not working.