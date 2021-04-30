Weekend is arriving.

Cooler Friday…

Highs for Friday didn’t measure up to Thursday’s readings, but it was pleasant with temperatures reaching into the middle 60s. We had plenty of sunshine, always a bonus at this time of the year.

Warmer weather Saturday…

Southwesterly winds will kick in for the start of the weekend driving up the afternoon highs into the 70s to lower 80s. It looks like this will be a good day to get those yard chores underway.

Allergy report…

Tree pollen season has been ramping up the last week or so, and the trend will continue this weekend. Folks from Allergy Associates tell us that the tree pollens will likely remain high through May.

T-storms developing for Sunday afternoon…

A cold front will approach the area for Sunday afternoon, and t-storms will be increasing during the afternoon and into the overnight. Hopefully significant rain will fall with this system and ease the effects of developing drought conditions.

Cooler next week…

Highs will drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for much of next week.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden