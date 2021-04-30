West Salem Panthers with a strong performance against Holmen.

HOLMEN,Wisc.(WXOW)- West Salem taking on Holmen at Holmen tonight.

West Salem's Joseph Daley hits it straight into the outfield and drives in Zach Hutchinson. West Salem goes up 3-0.

Then, a sacrifice hit by Brett McConkey help West Salem increase that lead to 5-0.

Holmen's Mason Troyanek tries to help out his team late in the game. His sacrifice to center field helps drive in Holmen's first points of the night.

In the end though, that one run wasn't enough for Holmen as West Salem lead 5-1.