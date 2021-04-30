What to know for Wisconsin’s fishing opener

WISCONSIN (WQOW) – Anglers get your lines ready, the fishing season begins Saturday in Wisconsin.

With the beautiful weather this weekend, Joseph Gerbyshak with the Department of Natural Resources expects lots of people to be out on the water. And based on early harvest reports the DNR predicts anglers across the state will have a successful opening weekend.

The DNR recommends people wear life jackets and practice safe and sober boating. Also, minimize the spread of invasive species by clearing weeds off your trailer, and draining your bilge before heading home.

If you’re still looking for a good fishing spot, Gerbyshak said the DNR took a population estimate of area lakes this spring and found Lake Altoona to have double the amount of adult walleye as the average Wisconsin lake.

“One nice thing about fishing is that our anglers can get out, get away from everybody and enjoy the outdoors so hopefully make a story for years to come with their family and friends,” Gerbyshak said.

He added that in 2020 fishing license sales were up by 8 percent.