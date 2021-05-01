Manson denies abuse allegations from actor Esmé Bianco

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. She filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court Friday. Bianco alleges that Manson twice flew her to LA under false pretenses for projects that never materialized. The lawsuit says that he whipped her, threatened to rape her, cut her during sex without her consent and posted pictures of the cuts online. Manson’s attorney says the allegations are false and they will prove it in court. Bianco has said she is coming forward publicly in hopes others who have been abused speak out.