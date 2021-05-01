Beer and Brewery History on Display at Onalaska Omni Center

ONALASKA, Wisc.(WXOW)- Beer and breweries have a rich history dating back to the late 1800's.

That history was on full display today at the Beer and Brewery Collectibles Show hosted by the National Association Breweriana Advertising at the Onalaska Omni Center.

The show featured beer and brewery merchandise that spanned over 180 years of history. From coasters to signage and beer taps to vintage steins, the show featured a piece of history for everyone.

Paul Nelson, the show's organizer stated how shows like this showcase a rich beer history here in La Crosse.

" "

He also remarked how the beer and brewery collectibles show and the items found at it help preserve history.

" "

If you missed today's event, but still wish to own a piece of history you can visit the National Association Breweriana Advertising's website.