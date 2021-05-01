Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have started the NFL draft by selecting five consecutive defensive players for the first time under Jerry Jones, who bought the team in 1989. Dallas gave up the most points in franchise history last year while finishing 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy’s debut. Four of the picks came on the draft’s second day. Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph is the second-round choice. The third-round picks are UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston and Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright. The Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons 12th overall in the first round.