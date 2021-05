Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) - It was the first game of a doubleheader at Onalaska, on Saturday morning, as the Hilltoppers hosted the Old Abes.

Eau Claire Memorial started hot after posting 8 runs in the top of the first, followed by an additional two runs in the second. Memorial's DH Vincent Trapani had a 2 RBI single in the top of the first.

The Old Abes did not look back, they defeat Onalaska in game one, 13-2.