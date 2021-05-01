Fagundez, Stuves help Austin beat winless Minnesota 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored for the second consecutive game, Brad Stuver had his second career clean sheet and Austin beat Minnesota United 1-0. Expansion Austin (2-1-0) has won back-to-back games after a 2-0 loss to LAFC in the opener. Fagundez, who scored three goals in 44 appearances over the last two seasons with New England, scored his second goal of the season in the 17th minute. Stuver, in his ninth MLS season, had two saves in his first shutout since July 3, 2019. Minnesota (0-3-0), which lost to Seattle in the 2020 Western Conference final, has been outscored 6-1 in losses to the Sounders, Real Salt Lake and Austin this season.