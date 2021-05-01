Governor: Indianapolis ‘still reeling’ from FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a downtown Indianapolis football stadium to remember the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb told the audience that he knows their anguish from the attack is far from over. The three-hour event at Lucas Oil Stadium came two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community, before killing himself. In a letter read aloud during the ceremony, former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized particular grief for the Sikh community, saying the group’s members “add to the tapestry of this country.”