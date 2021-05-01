Fiala scores in OT, Minnesota rallies past St. Louis 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored 2:16 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild scored the final three goals to rally past St. Louis 4-3 Saturday night. Nico Strum and Jonas Brodin scored late in the third period to force overtime for Minnesota, which won for the first time in three games. Fiala carried into the St. Louis zone, passed to Mats Zuccarello, quickly got it back and beat Jordan Binnington. Jordan Kyrou, Sammy Blais and David Perron scored and Binnington made 34 saves as the Blues lost for the first time in five games.