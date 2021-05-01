India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has opened vaccinations to all adults in hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections. The move on Saturday launches a huge inoculation effort that is sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country’s vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people. The world’s largest maker of vaccines is still short of critical supplies — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages. Those factors delayed the rollout in several states. Only a fraction of India’s population will likely to be able to afford the prices charged by private hospitals for the shot. That means states and the federal government will be saddled with immunizing 900 million Indian adults.