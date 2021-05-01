La Crosse Distilling Company offers new canned beer to raise money for brain cancer research and awareness

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Throughout the month of May La Crosse Distilling Company is offering a new canned beer to their customers with part of the profits going to brain cancer research and awareness.

Chad Staehly, Co-owner of La Crosse Distilling Company, said they got involved in the organization, called Stache Strong, because they wanted to help out families that have been affected by cancer.

StacheStrong is 501 (c)3 non-profit organization created by a family that has been affected by brain cancer. The family member diagnosed with brain cancer was actually the one that started the organization before he passed away.

Staehly said the organization decided to start pairing up with breweries and create StacheStrong beers and part of the proceeds towards benefitting the organization and brain cancer research.

La Crosse Distilling Company just recently started brewing beer so they thought it was a great thing to get involved in. They created a new beer in honor of this campaign which they released on Saturday, May 1. Stehly said it is an India Pale Lager which means it is a 'light drinking smashable beer.' Part of the money they make will go towards StacheStrong.

"Cancer is a disease that seems to affect every family and there are so many different types of cancer. When StacheStrong reached out to us about participating in this beer program to raise money for them, we just saw it as a win-win," said Staehly.

Staehly said it will continue throughout the month and potentially even beyond depending on the reception of the beer.