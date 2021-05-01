May comes in hot with high fire danger

The first day of May felt more like a summer day, although it wasn't humid. La Crosse hit 91 this afternoon, just three degrees shy of the record high. It isn't the earliest in the season we've ever hit 90, but it's still just over a month earlier than the average date of our first 90 of the year.

Today's warm temperatures also came with low dewpoints, which led to very low relative humidity values in the teens and 20s for most of the day.

This coupled with winds this afternoon led to a very high fire danger across the area. Even though relative humidity values will slowly increase from here, still avoid burning or any activities that could spark a fire Saturday evening.

There are a few sprinkles trying to make it to the ground Saturday evening, but low relative humidity values are limiting any rainfall from getting to us on the ground. It will be a partly cloudy night, as temperatures slide into the low 60s overnight. After a warm afternoon, it will be a good night to open the windows and let in some fresh air.

Sunday will start partly cloudy, but it will become increasingly cloudy and unsettled as the day progresses. High temperatures will depend on how much sun we get before showers move in, but we'll likely have one more day of warmth to end the weekend, although nowhere near the upper 80s we saw today. High will most likely top out near 80 Sunday with cooler temperatures to the northwest.

Shower chances return by Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become likely area-wide. At this point, the severe threat is looking minimal, but any storm containing lightning can be dangerous if you don't have anywhere to seek shelter. Make sure you are in a location where you can quickly access a car or sturdy building by late Sunday afternoon in case thunder develops in your area.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Sunday night, but chances diminish as the overnight hours progress. There is a small chance for a few lingering showers into Monday, but the bulk of the rain is expected Sunday night.

Temperatures will be cooler starting Monday, with low to mid 60s to start the week, and upper 50s by late week.