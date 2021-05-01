Melrose Gun Club to host benefit raising funds for Black Pearl Lounge and North Bend Canoe Rental

MELROSE, Wisc.(WXOW)-The Black Pearl Lounge & North Bend Canoe Rental previously suffered a complete loss, but community members joined together at Melrose Rod and Gun Club to raise funds for the owner.

In March, Sandy Warthan lost her business to a fire. Sandy and her family had put lots of work into the business and even recently completed a remodel before experiencing a total loss to her business.

As a way of helping Sandy and her family, The Melrose Rob and Gun Club at W13950 Rod and Gun Club Road in Melrose, WI hosted a fundraising event including music, food, raffles, tractor rides, and other activities. The event also included a bean bag tournament.

Donations were gladly accepted at the event which proceeds to go to help Sandy and her family rebuild her business.

Event organizer, Samantha Fink commented on the importance of the event and how the proceeds will help in the rebuilding process.

If you couldn't make it to today's event, but still wish to help The Black Pearl Lounge & North Bend Canoe Rental, you can donate