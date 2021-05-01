Minnesota Update: Over 45 percent of residents have started the COVID-19 vaccination series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Numbers released Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health show that over 45 percent of residents throughout the state have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MDH figures as of Thursday, the most recent data available, show that 50.5 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 43.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.9 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 44.9 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 39.3 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.1 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, the figures show 1,938,241 people or 34.8 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,556,515 persons, or 46 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In figures released Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health Services reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, a total of 7,154 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,370 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,723 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County reported three new cases. Houston saw one new case while Fillmore County had two. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 577,524 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,456 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 39,054 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 555,214 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,270,547. The Department reported that about 4,039,525 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 30,344 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,180 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.