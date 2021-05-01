NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy on it. Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, issued the statement Sunday, days after Biden said in his first address to Congress that North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs pose “a serious threat to America’s security and world security.” Kwon said North Korea will take unspecified steps that he says will make the U.S. ”find itself in a very grave situation.”