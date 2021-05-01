Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will take another detour this weekend when it enters the southern island of Okinawa. A leg of the relay on Okinawa’s resort island of Miyakojima has been canceled with cases surging in Japan. Other legs on Okinawa will take place. A 17-day state of emergency went into effect on April 25 in some areas in Japan. Meanwhile in Tokyo, a six-day, on-and-off diving event, opened with 225 athletes from from 46 countries — but no fans. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.