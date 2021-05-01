Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns

GREEN BAY (AP) - Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions.

Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond.

He discussed the Rodgers situation in a column posted on the Packers’ website. ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers has indicated he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers.