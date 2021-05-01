Packers select Badgers’ Van Lanen, five others on third day of draft
(WQOW)- Green Bay has found late round draft gems in the past, like Donald Driver, Aaron Jones, and Corey Linsley. They drafted six more today with hopes they turn out the same.
Here are the Packers’ day three draft selections:
- Round 4, No. 142: OG Royce Newman (Ole Miss)
- Round 5, No. 173: DT T.J. Slaton (Florida)
- Round 5, No. 178: CB Shemar Jean-Charles (Appalachian State)
- Round 6, No. 214: OT Cole Van Lanen (Wisconsin)
- Round 6, No. 220: LB Isaiah McDuffie (Boston College)
- Round 7, No. 256: RB Kylin Hill (Mississippi State)