Pine View Campground opens for the 2021 camping season

Ft. McCoy, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday was the first day of the season for the Pine View Campground. The site is coming off of a record year in attendance, in part to the pandemic. Fort McCoy MWR hopes the location can have a similar result in 2021.

The fishing season started this weekend and campers were already pulling into the location for the weekend. The site offers hiking, watersports, mini golf, and other amenities.

The campground features around 170 sites, including tenting locations and cabins for rent. Pine View also offers a fleet of campers for rent as an option for individuals who do not own one.

In addition, Pine View is also working towards the inclusion of tours, for guests, of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. While the campground is in close proximity to the military installation, Pine View is open to the public.

Scott Abell, Director of Business & Recreation Division for Fort McCoy MWR, also adds, "It's not just for our guests who are here camping, come on out and enjoy the day!"

Booking information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pineviewcampground/