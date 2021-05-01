Wisconsin AG: No remaining threat at casino after shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Wisconsin casino said an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday evening that there was an active shooter at the casino.

Spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions, and didn’t know whether the shooter was still at large.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene “is contained" and the community is no longer under threat. He gave no other details and an agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.