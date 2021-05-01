Skip to Content

Pope prays for pandemic’s end and for a ‘horizon of hope’

1:18 pm National news from the Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for the end of the pandemic and a return of what he calls “a horizon of hope and peace.” Francis led a special rosary service Saturday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica to invoke the end of the COVID-19 global health crisis. In remarks, he lamented how so many people are anguished, bewildered and weeping for dear ones who have died, sometimes buried “in a way that wounds the soul.” Francis also prayed for health care workers and scientists, who he hopes can find the “right solutions to conquer this virus.”   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

