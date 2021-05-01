Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; minor injuries

TOKYO (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck off northern Japan, causing was no risk of a tsunami. Three people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in Miyagi prefecture, and buildings shook in Tokyo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit early Saturday at a depth of 47 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of Miyagi prefecture. That area of the country’s rugged northeast was devastated by the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no abnormalities at nuclear plants.