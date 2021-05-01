Season of the Slump: Baseball keeps swinging and missing

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball is swinging and missing. Major league batters are hitting just .232 overall through April, down from .252 two years ago and under the record low of .237 set in the infamous 1968 season that resulted in a lower pitcher’s mound. Strikeouts have averaged more than nine a team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season. It’s definitely the Season of the Slump. Consider Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century. He’s batting .140. Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says the situation is “off the charts” and “something that we have to address.”