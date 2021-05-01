Special delivery: Vikes fill out draft with returner options

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the biggest problems for the Minnesota Vikings last season was the performance of their special teams. They made improvement there a clear priority on the third day of the draft. Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu was taken in the fourth round, and Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was picked in the fifth round. Both players come with exceptional skill as kickoff returners. California’s Camryn Bynum was selected as a safety in the fourth round and figures to have a role on special teams.