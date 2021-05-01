USA Curling is moving headquarters outside of Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — USA Curling is moving it's headquarters out of Stevens Point, and outside of Wisconsin.

According to a press release, the headquarters is now moving to the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan, Minnesota.

“The move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area opens the door for exciting new opportunities and increased exposure as interest continues to grow in the sport of curling,” said Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling Jeff Plush. “Our headquarters will also now be uniquely positioned next to USA Curling’s Official Sports Medicine Provider Twin Cities Orthopedics on the Viking Lakes campus, giving us the capacity to further support our athletes.”

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says he was blindsided by the announcement.

"I really wasn't even aware of the move. They didn't notify anyone with the city that they were looking at a different facility."

He says the move will have some impact on the economy due to the reduction in tourism, but this won't be the end of curling in the area.

"We still have the facilities, and that's what's important. Those two major facilities in the area will still bring people in."

The new headquarters is adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and training facility Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, a move USA Curling calls a strategic relocation.

USA Curling, in the press release, says this move "promotes elevated participation in corporate, membership and corporate league play, and allows for large-scale professionally hosted local, national and international events, including Olympic qualifiers."