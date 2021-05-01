UW-La Crosse Baseball scores 37 runs in win over Finlandia

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse's offense was on fire in their 37-7 victory over Finlandia at Copeland Park on Saturday afternoon.

Finlandia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning before the Eagles' offense exploded. In the bottom of the 2nd, Brennan Schmitt's grand slam sparked what became an insane offensive display from the Eagles.

By the numbers, the Eagles had 26 hits on 43 at-bats, with 7 home runs, 4 doubles, and 32 RBIs. With an additional 14 walks, the Eagles had an on-base percentage of .701.

UW-L's Andrew Rajkovich went 4 for 7, with 2 HRs and 5 RBIs.

UW-La Crosse defeats Finlandia, 37-7.

Bridgewater State holds the record for most runs scored in D-III with 57.