Young hero added to Cameroon Garden

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The International Friendship Gardens at Riverside Park have added a hero to their scenery. The Cameroon Garden now features Sense Pass King. From the rich tradition of Cameroon storytelling, she is the young girl who slew a sea monster with her bow and arrows. Now she takes aim, bow string drawn, forever at the ready guarding the garden.

Her story brings honor to her city of Kumbo and her image brings grace and beauty to La Crosse. In this way, the garden truly promotes a kind of friendship.

"The more we understand and appreciate people in other cultures, the more likely we have peace," said Eva Marie Restel, member of the La Crosse Rotary Club. "It's really important to appreciate and celebrate all of the other cultures.

The Cameroon garden came to be back in 2019, made possible by the La Crosse Rotary Club. That's the year the club celebrated it's 100 year anniversary.

"The real message behind the gardens and the message is that there's beauty in diversity," said Friendship Garden President Chuck Hanson. "The whole philosophy of the gardens is that we can celebrate different cultures from around the world, recognized that beauty and realize that when we're looking for peace, we find peace through understanding."

Hanson added that as gardens are always growing and changing, there's already future plans for the Cameroon garden. More statues will eventually join Sense Pass King.