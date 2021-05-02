90-year-old man killed in UTV crash near Bangor

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is killed in a UTV crash Saturday morning near Bangor.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said it happened by County II and Schroeder Road in the Town of Bangor around 9:46 a.m.

90-year-old Dennis Wood was driving a side-by-side UTV when he tried to turn onto Schroeder Road. He lost control of the vehicle and was thrown from it.

Wood was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, Brian Shaw, 45, had minor injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.